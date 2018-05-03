LEAD THE WAY

Landers

Located at E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City is the fifth Landers Superstore, Landers ArcoVia, to be launched in the country. At Landers ArcoVia, members can enjoy all the perks, privileges and wide array of local and imported goods to fill up their pantries and homes.

For those committed to a healthier lifestyle, discover a huge selection of fresh produce and meats, and even a dedicated organic section that features products exclusive to Landers. For those looking to indulge, Landers aims to satisfy those with a sweet tooth and great appetites with its delicious pizzas, hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and refillable drinks from the New York-inspired diner, Landers Central.

If you want to sit back and enjoy a nice cup of coffee or a satisfying smoothie, do so at the in-house café called Doppio. Pair your cup of brew with a sweet treat from Dough & Co., to indulge in freshly baked cookies and pastries.

Beyond sweets and groceries, Landers members can enjoy the full range of perks, from free haircuts at Federal Barbers and fuel discounts of P1.50 off per liter for diesel and P2.00 off per liter for gasoline in any Landers-Caltex gas stations. Enjoy more with Landers.

Landers is currently offering 50 percent discount on new memberships, so pay P400 instead of the regular fee of P800. Apply online at landers.ph or head to the nearest branch for faster processing.