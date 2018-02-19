‘IS leader’ arrested in Manila

AN Egyptian national believed to be an Islamic State (IS) leader was arrested Friday in Manila on a joint counter-terrorism operation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Fehmi Lassqued alias John Rasheed Lassoned was arrested in an apartment in Malate, Manila by virtue of a search warrant and was presented to media on Monday.

His Filipina girlfriend, Anabel Moncera Salpida, was also arrested in the operation.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said an investigation into Lassoued’s plans in the country was ongoing. ROY NARRA