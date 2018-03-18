Leader of jeepney drivers’ group killed

The leader of a jeepney drivers’ association was shot dead by an assassin who posed as a passenger Friday night in Malabon City.

Police identified the victim as Jerry Adolfo, 52, president of Sangandaan, Panghulo, Polo Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association, and resident of Sangandaan, Caloocan City.

Adolfo died on the spot from single bullet wound in the head.

Malabon police investigators PO2 Aaron Blanco and PO2 Joenel Claro said the suspect sat behind the victim. Upon reaching the SME Child Development Center, the man pulled out a gun and shot Adolfo at close range.

Other passengers who witnessed the kiling alighted from the vehicle.

Police learned from one of the members of the transport group that Adolfo was the third president of their association killed in the past couple of years.

The identity of the suspect and the motive behind the slaying is yet to be established.