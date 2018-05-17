Leading Blazers ready to roar against Chiefs

College of St. Benilde eyes to stretch its lead in Group B when it takes on Arellano University while National University seeks to extend its winning streak against University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup today.

The Blazers battle the Chiefs at 12:30 p.m. while the Bulldogs collide with the Altas at 4:30 p.m. at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Leading Group B with a pristine 3-0 win-loss record, coach TY Tang just want the Blazers to stick to the formula of teamwork and focus.

“There’s going to be a lot of teams that is going to scout us more compared to last season. It’s up to us now how to handle that and adjust. I’ve been telling my team that we have to settle down and work together every time,” said Tang.

Tang and his men are hoping to sustain the winning momentum from their 80-73 upset of erstwhile leader Far Eastern University last Tuesday.

But ready to collide head-on against the Benildean cagers is the Jerry Codiñera-mentored Arellano, which stands at No. 4 with a 2-1 slate.

The Chiefs are upbeat after back-to-back wins over San Sebastian College-Recoletos (68-61) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (93-76).

Meanwhile, National U (2-3) guns for a third straight win in Group A against the winless Perpetual Help (0-3).

The No. 7 Bulldogs are fresh off an 86-81 stunner over Gilas Pilipinas Cadets three days ago.

In other Group B matches, Adamson University (1-0) and University of Sto. Tomas (1-2) fight for a streak at 6:30 p.m. while San Sebastian (2-1) also looks for a second straight triumph versus the listless Jose Rizal University (0-4) at 2:15 p.m.