Leading man wanted for 1st starring film

From playing perennial sidekick or loyal best friend in assorted TV shows and movies, singer-comedian Catherine “Kakai” Bautista finally takes on the role of lead actress in a romantic comedy film, titled Miss Q and A: Para Sa Magaganda Lang Ba Ang Love Life?, to be directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Lemuel Lorca.

It’s a break that’s been waiting to happen. With her extraordinary acting ability, a knack for making people laugh, amazing hosting skills, and a mesmerizing singing voice, Bautista’s time to shine has come. The much-awaited Miss Q and A will be produced by Insight 360 Films in partnership with Manco Productions Inc. and iPR PLUS Consulting Group.

“Kakai is the next big thing in Philippine comedy,” producer Chris Cahilig says of the multi-talented artist who started who started honing her singing and acting talents in theater until finally, her impressive performance in a play caught the attention of industry bigwigs. She then worked her way through simple but noteworthy supporting roles in TV and film productions, engaging the hearts—and funny bones—of viewers.

Raring to give the project her best shot, the comedian says, “I’m elated and ecstatic about working on Miss Q and A. As always, I promise to give my all to this role,” she enthuses.

Meantime, the producers of the film are looking for the perfect leading man for Bautista.

“The role is open to newbies and big stars. We want to find the best male lead for the movie and for Kakai,” iPR president and veteran publicist Hanzel Villafuerte says. He adds that Miss Q and A may even be a big break in showbiz for the chosen leading man.

Aspirants must be in their late 20s to mid-30s, with a matinee idol or serious type vibe, and a remarkably fit body. Interested applicants may send their profile and demo reel to chriscahilig2011@gmail.com.