Leading in the time of millennials

Alexander also had to consider the influence millennials have had on BPO office dynamics. He believes there is a stigma attached to this sector of society, which employers have generally perceived in a negative light. But when handled properly, this group is capable of unleashing its creativity for the company’s growth and staying loyal.

Millennial potential

The appreciation for millennials stems from a reasoning that what drives and motivates them are for, the most part, what drives and motivates Alexander himself. “For millennials, it’s not always about the paycheck,” he says. “What matters sometimes is that sense of being part of something bigger than one’s self and making a positive impact on the community… of being recognized when they do a good job and being part of a company they can be proud of.” Youth, instead of being a drawback, became Alexander’s friend and ally, leading him to find common ground with his employees, most of whom are in their mid-20s to early 30s like him.

Alexander is an advocate as well of Positive Organizational Psychology, which, according to Professor Fred Luthans, one of the foremost experts on the subject, is “the study and application of positively oriented human resource strengths and psychological capacities that can be measured, developed and effectively managed for performance improvement in today’s workplace.” The Converga boss tapped consultants to conduct workshops on the subject for his team, aiming to develop in them a mindset keen to come up with “win-win” situations for themselves, their colleagues and their clients.

Alexander explains: “We had a creative guy who seemed to have lost his flair. When we talked to him, we found out it was a case of him being moved to another workstation. He wanted to sit near the window because that was where he got his inspiration from. This was a really simple matter but a valid concern.

“So, it’s all about training leaders in Converga to be more sensitive, to look at the physical working environment, to have conversations with people and to pick up subtle signs on the emotional and mental state of employees.” This has developed an inclusive culture within the organization and hastened Alexander’s assimilation into the Filipino work environment, making him more attuned to employees’ needs and aspirations.

Leading with purpose

When asked what else is on his professional to-do list, Alexander reveals: “I’ve never really been about job titles. My career goal has always been to have a positive influence on others. I love my job now because it puts me in a unique position where I am able to lead a company of this size and have a positive effect on our staff and the community.

“We have a strong relationship with the non-profit group Kanlungan sa Erma (KSEM), which runs an orphanage, some of whose graduates we have hired. One thing we are looking into next year is to conduct a Disability Hiring Program.

“These kinds of things are where I get my motivation from. The business part will just come naturally. I think people will want to do business with a responsible company. We in Converga Asia have already been able to demonstrate our technical expertise. This time, we want to win the hearts of our customers by showing them we are a company that deeply cares.”

When asked to parse his management style, Alexander shows wisdom and maturity beyond his years, preferring to be regarded as a “servant-leader.”

“When I look back on what we have accomplished in Converga, the people we have brought in, and the jobs we have created, it has always been about bringing out the best in people. So, I constantly ask myself, how do I clear roadblocks for my team? How do I create a platform where people in the company can be who they want to be? How do I help them get what they want out of their work?”

Alexander shows optimism about Converga Philippines’ future. “We’ve doubled in size every year. We’ve developed a strong pipeline. We’re looking at opening alternative provincial properties for expansion of our operations, and we see a long-term commitment to the Philippines. We see a growth in the range of services we provide.”

He has full faith in the country’s potential as an international business hub. “What everyone has to keep in mind is that investing in the BPO industry is not just about the company’s brand. It is also about the country’s brand. It is essential that the Philippine brand is protected and promoted in order for the BPO industry to continue to grow.”

The buzz over robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominating BPO operations in the near future, Alexander says, should be seen as a catalyst for opportunities, rather than the threat as doomsayers would have it. Adds Alexander: “I think robotics and AI will be complementary to the human workforce. It will enable people to deliver better services because they are aided by better technology. I don’t think it will have a devastating effect on the workforce if the industry is able to prepare their employees for the future.

“It becomes a question of what training should be provided to upscale their skills in functions like analytics and data mining, things that only a live, human being, with empathy and emotional intelligence, is capable of performing. The current workforce will have to continue to learn and upgrade their competencies to continue to make themselves relevant in the industry.”