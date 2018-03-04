League of villages launches QC mobilization project

The Liga ng mga Barangay (League of Villages) launched the “Quezon City Barangay Reinforced Community Mobilization Project, an initiative that aims to improve the delivery of services and enhance efforts to keep the peace and prevent terror attacks.

Councilor Ricky Corpuz, league president, said the project “will lead to a comprehensive online data integration shared by the 142 barangays, local government units. The police department and the community to address the basic needs of residents in the city.”

“ Through the QCBRCMP Database, LGU agencies or departments will be linked by satellite stations directly to the system creating a real-time communication on an individual’s request, assistance, complaints, suggestions and other information relevant to the department concerned,” Corpuz explained.

“Every premiere city’s dream is to bring the basic services closer to its constituents,” he said. “We are taking one step ahead since we believe that the program is the solution to the bill filed in Congress seeking time limits to documents acquired in government agencies,” he added.