Learn from the saints, dearly departed – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday urged the public to champion higher causes through the wisdom of the saints and their departed loved ones, in his message for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Advertisements

“There are so many lessons to learn and wisdom to gain from our saints and dearly departed loved ones. Their lives inspired us to build on their legacy, to make our mark and to dedicate ourselves to causes that our greater than ourselves,” Duterte said.

“As we pause to honor our dearly departed and our saints, let us reflect on how we can become agents of positive change in our society and make the world a much better place for ourselves and future generations,” Duterte added.

“Their pursuits brought us closer to God and affected each of us on a deep and personal level. Their deeds remind us that, like them, we are capable of bringing hope and joy to many people,” Duterte said.

The President is expected to pay tribute to his parents Vicente and Soledad, who died in 1968 and 2012, respectively.