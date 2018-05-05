Learning from London

Like Metro Manila, London is a huge metropolis with challenges related to urban growth, vehicle emissions, people mobility and traffic. I was on a study visit there last month to understand how the UK manages its transport services and infrastructure. There are many lessons from London relevant for planners and policy makers in the Philippines.

Long term infrastructure planning is vital and needs to survive changes in administrations. The Philippines has too often seen incoming governments reject projects developed or initiated by previous administrations, even those that could have delivered good results quickly. There are also cases where infrastructure projects are fragmented, in conflict with each other, or not well integrated/prioritized.

In the UK, an Infrastructure and Projects Authority reporting to the head of Government and Cabinet develops a 30-year strategic vision covering all infrastructure — looking at the whole range of needs, now and in the future — through consultations with a wide spectrum of stakeholders. Once this strategic vision is approved at the highest level, five-year and 10-year plans are prepared, consisting of specific projects, policies and funding approaches that will achieve the long-term vision.

Strategy formulation is at a high level and centralized, with the intention of achieving better integration and synergies within and across sectors. In the Philippines, the NEDA may be in the best position to take this approach forward. It will need to build strong internal technical expertise so that the long-term vision is resilient, defensible and able to guide project selection and prioritization.

In large urban areas composed of multiple LGUs, a strong metropolitan government enables decisive and coordinated action, especially for the delivery of vital services such as transportation, waste management, law enforcement and emergency assistance. One example is the Greater London Authority, which has a directly elected mayor.

The Mayor of London holds significant planning and budgetary power, which he uses to guide infrastructure development and vital services across 33 LGUs (32 boroughs and one city) within Greater London. Using this power, the mayor has introduced many innovative measures such as congestion charging for private vehicles and integrated ticketing and fare collection across all transport modes in the metropolis.

Another important innovation was the creation of Transport for London (TFL), a local government corporation with oversight over buses, cable cars, trams, rail, river public transport and bike sharing in Greater London. To make public transport high quality and accessible to all, TFL manages the entire public transport network and delivers 31 million journeys per day (about the same volume of public transport trips as required by Mega Manila).

TFL’s unified structure enables it to deliver travel services that are well-integrated so that a passenger can transfer easily between modes. Because TFL oversees all public transport modes, it can also offer an integrated fare system—a passenger can buy a daily or weekly travel pass or stored value “Oyster” card and use this on any public transport mode.

TFL’s responsibility for public transport does not mean it delivers transport services with its own staff or vehicles. For the bus sector, TFL sets detailed performance standards and leaves the actual service delivery to private bus operators, engaged by TFL under performance-based contracts. London has over 9,300 uniformly-marked, red-colored buses running around the city and adhering to set schedules covering around 700 different routes. Today, London’s bus contracting is considered global best practice. Two years ago, Singapore, after searching for how to deliver the highest quality bus services, decided to emulate TFL’s approach for managing and contracting bus services.

Nearly all of London’s 9,300 buses are operated by private operators selected under competitively-tendered performance-based service contracts. Bus operators receive “bonuses” for exceeding service performance targets and are meted penalties when services are below standard. The contracts are up to seven years (five years with possibility of two-year extension) in duration and operators are paid on a “fee per kilometer” basis, regardless of the number of daily passengers on each bus. All fare revenue goes to TFL and is used to pay for the bus operations. With long term contracts in hand, bus operators are able to secure financing to buy and replace their bus fleets.

TFL also manages London’s Congestion Charge, introduced in 2003, which is a model for how to control traffic while encouraging car users to shift to public transport, walk or cycle for their daily journeys. To enter London’s “congestion zone” (the city center that attracts a large number of vehicles), a motorist must pay a fixed fee of GBP 11.50 (roughly P850) per day on weekdays. This may seem high but the logic is that bringing a car into a very congested urban area creates more traffic and obstructs public transport. The car user should compensate society for the inconvenience caused by the additional congestion.

London’s congestion charge discourages car use within the city and improves the circulation of public transport.

When there are fewer private vehicles within the congestion zone, London buses are able to move around more freely and carry a larger number of passengers. In the first 10 years of the congestion charge, TFL collected GBP 2.6 billion (P193 billion today) out of which about GBP 1.2 billion (P89 billion today) was invested in improving public transport, walking and cycling. Road development over many decades delivered huge subsidies to more affluent car owners who could use the roads for free; a congestion charge helps to rectify this socially regressive policy by charging car users for road use and spending the revenues for enhancing people mobility.

My most valuable “take-aways” are:

• Establishing the right institutions and policies in the transport sector is paramount — even the best projects will not be sustainable unless a supportive policy and regulatory environment exists;

• Starting with a well-articulated long-term vision and strategy for infrastructure development leads to a stable and coherent project pipeline that will survive changes in government;

• Strong metropolitan government is essential for the sound development of large urban areas;

• Unified responsibility for managing the many different public transport modes can help ensure integrated operations that benefit commuters and attract passengers away from cars and into public transport;

• High quality bus services can be delivered very efficiently by private operators through performance-based service contracts; and

• Public transport improvement should be matched by measures to reduce demand for daily private car use, such as congestion charging.

These lessons are definitely relevant for the Philippines. How do we now take these lessons forward?

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and a public transport advocate. He can be reached at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com