Learning from global innovation leaders

We face the uncertainty of outcomes every time we set out to explore new ideas for our businesses. Like a lone traveler equipped with just a flashlight, we try to move forward through the darkness but don’t know what we will encounter and possibly divert or stop us. Sometimes we are fortunate and the path is somewhat illuminated, other times it is pitch dark.

We can only do our best to make sure that every step is done with reason and that we continuously improve ourselves and our processes. To do this we should take a look at those who constantly face such challenges with success. Companies like 3M, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble have proven their innovative abilities for decades. Their teams must constantly walk the dark path and they do so in a highly successful manner. These companies lead markets with new products and are swift to react to changes, offering well-received solutions and competitive products.

Stage-gating to success

They tackle the challenge of continuous productive and competitive innovating by using a process known as Stage-Gate®. Developed by Robert G. Cooper, it demands a project be split into multiple stages, after each of which the project will be reviewed and a decision made to continue to the next stage, make adjustments or scrap the project entirely.

While this seems highly intuitive, for years the common practice has been an all-or-nothing approach – a method still used today and possibly how you tackle projects. Initial ideas are followed through to the end, hoping for the best. By pulling through, however, you bind resources for the full duration and don’t allow for revisions whether the project will actually turn out to be worth it.

Rationalizing project decision making

The challenge of projects is their individuality — thus a high level of uncertainty — and their complexity through the necessity of managing different groups. Each group contributes differently as the level of production and certainty in their information depends on how far along the path of the project you are. But at no point can a group be left out entirely. You do not want to end up developing a product only to realize in the end that it cannot be marketed. Equally, you do not want to focus on a marketable product only to realize that its tedious development made it unprofitable.

By dividing a project into stages before its kick-off, you create an environment where you can better manage each group and their influence. You set up clear goals for them and how they will contribute at each stage.

Furthermore, you create guidelines for your own decision-making on the contributions. It may make sense to prioritize groups and their information differently along the way. Factors to consider can be their impact on the next steps or the uncertainty of their information.

Clear guidelines set up beforehand help rationalize decision-making. You build an objective conception on how to rate the information provided and not fall for situational influences.

Benefiting from consistency

Using this approach to projects helps us achieve our overall goal of success through profitability. If we follow through with each project we may achieve marginal overall success, fuelled by individual “lucky” wins that must cover the expenses of a multitude of failures.

However, if we split our projects into stages and allow for cancellations, resources bound to these projects can be released, allowing us to tackle a higher quantity of different projects. The focus on high-quality prospects will increase the number of profitable projects while decreasing losses through busts. Though a breakthrough idea driven by intangibles may slip through, this consistent flow of productivity and success will prove profitable.

