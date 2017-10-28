At least 19 dead in central Nepal bus accident – police

KATHMANDU: At least 19 people were killed when an overcrowded bus swerved off the road and plunged into a river in central Nepal on Saturday, police said. The bus skidded off the road in Dhading district, 80 kilometers west of capital Kathmandu, early morning and fell into the Trishuli River. “We have reco vered the bodies of 19 people from the place of the accident and number of missing is still unknown as the bus had no record of the total number of passengers,” district police chief Dhruba Raj Raut told Agence France-Presse. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash, but local media quoted passengers saying that the driver may have been drunk. Police Inspector Barun Bahadur Singh, at the scene of the accident, told Agence France-Presse that the driver was injured in the accident and is thought to have fled after freeing himself from the wreckage of the bus.

AFP