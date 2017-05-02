At least 6 killed in SKorea crane accident

SEOUL: At least six Samsung workers building a $500-million ocean platform for French energy giant Total were killed in a shipyard crane accident, South Korean authorities said on Tuesday. Two cranes collided at the shipyard in the southeastern port of Geoje, causing a 60-meter, 32-ton crane section to break and crash onto a workers’ rest area below. Six people were killed and 25 injured in what police described as “chaotic” scenes on Monday. All those involved were working on the Total project, which was ordered in December 2012 and is destined for its Martin Linge field off Norway. The shipyard is operated by Samsung Heavy Industries, part of the sprawling Samsung Group, South Korea’s largest conglomerate. Park Dae-Young, president of Samsung Heavy Industries, said he “sincerely apologized” to the victims and their families and promised to provide full support to those affected.

AFP