Leave my SIM data alone

I read with alarm the news that came out last week about the House of Representatives’ passage of House Bill 7233, or the proposed “SIM Card Registration Act.” The measure mandates all public telecommunications entities (or PTEs, right now, Globe and Smart) or direct sellers to require end-users of SIM cards to present, upon purchase, government-issued ID’s (e.g., driver’s license, passport, and postal ID) and write the following information on triplicate, control-numbered SIM card registration forms: full name, birth date, gender, and address. Would-be buyers who cannot comply with these requirements cannot purchase SIM cards. The PTE will submit one copy of the forms, as well as a SIM Card Register, to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The registers are to be updated semi-annually.

Existing prepaid SIM users are also supposed to register with their PTEs within the prescribed period; else, service will be cut. No mention is made of postpaid users. However, because the PTEs already have their personal data, the PTEs can easily include these in the SIM Card Register.

The law is meant to reduce the incidence of terrorism in the country. Mind you, this is not an original idea.

According to the GSM Association (GSMA), as of July 2013, at least 80 countries have mandated or are seriously thinking of mandating prepaid SIM card registration. GSMA also states that there are more than 4 million prepaid SIM connections in those 80 countries.

In 2009, Mexico mandated such registration – and repealed the law three years later, after determining that the law had not helped prevent, investigate and prosecute crimes. In fact, between 2009 and 2010, the number of extortion calls increased by 40 percent and the number of kidnappings by 8 percent. Clearly, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Many ways.

Criminals can always buy SIM cards from networks in countries that do not require registration, and roam using those networks. They can always get fake IDs (documents from Recto have supposedly improved in quality). Or hey, they can just steal other people’s phones and SIM cards.

Opponents have cited various drawbacks of the bill, including the lack of government-issued ID’s of many Filipinos, the logistical nightmare that PTE’s and government agencies (DICT, National Telecommunications Commission, ID-issuing agencies) will experience as they grapple with this non-value-adding, expensive requirement, the inconvenience to cellphone users should their phone service be cut off, yadda-yadda-yadda. But the greatest objection – my greatest fear – is the potential for government to use the data to – as Anakpawis Party-list Representative Ariel Casilao put it – repress criticism and dissent against government. Rep. Casilao is one of the six representatives who voted against, as opposed to the 167 who voted for, the bill.

After the 2013 bombing incident in Cagayan de Oro City that killed eight people and injured dozens, a similar bill was filed. Then President Noynoy Aquino urged caution because of the implications on the constitutional right to privacy. This, from a benign president. Call me paranoid, but the current government does not inspire the same level of trust and confidence with its records of human rights violations, unresolved killings and going after its enemies.

The bill states that the DICT shall be required to release data on a person upon written request of a law enforcement agency or a subpoena or order of a court. With our acquiescent law enforcement agencies and a cowed judiciary, PTEs can be compelled to release information on journalists, on members of the opposition, on anyone who displeases the powers that be.

Let us pray that the senators junk this bill.

Marissa C. Marasigan is vice chair of the Management and Organization Department of the Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business of De La Salle University. She teaches Business Communication and Lasallian Business Leadership, Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility in the undergraduate and MBA programs. The views stated in this article are the author’s and do not represent the views of the university or its administrators. email: marissa.marasigan@dlsu.edu.ph