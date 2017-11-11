Lebanon’s Hezbollah accuses Saudi of detaining Hariri

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday (Saturday in Manila) accused Saudi Arabia of detaining Prime Minister Saad Hariri and of asking the Shiite movement’s arch-foe Israel to launch strikes. Hariri’s sudden resignation on November 4 in a statement made from Riyadh took the Lebanese political class by surprise and has sparked international concern. The United States warned against using the tiny country as a “venue for proxy conflicts” and the United Nations said it was “essential no new conflict erupt in the region.” France called for Hariri to have “all his freedom of movement” amid rumors he was being held against his will. “The head of the Lebanese government is detained in Saudi Arabia, he is banned from returning to Lebanon until now,” Nasrallah said in a televised address. Hariri’s situation was not completely clear but calls, including from his Lebanese political rivals, mounted for Saudi Arabia to guarantee the premier’s freedom of movement.

AFP