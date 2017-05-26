The enduring Pinoy belief in spirit and divine power has inspired Nike to create a limited edition Lebron 14 signature shoe called Agimat. The Lebron 14 is the latest in Lebron James’ signature basketball shoe line, which features a midsole cushioning system that makes it, not just the sleekest, but also fastest Lebron shoe to date.

James, a four-time Most Valuable Player, who carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic come-from-behind victory in the 2016 NBA Finals, witnessed first hand the puso (passion) of Filipino athletes for the game of basketball, even in the midst of adversity, during his previous visits to Manila. That same unwavering belief to conquer all odds and achieve the impossible is what Lebron James wishes to gift Pinoy ballers with as they embark on their own journey to greatness.

With graphics inspired by traditional woven fabrics and distinct cultural elements built into the shoe design, the Lebron 14 Agimat combines the best of Nike performance innovation and Filipino heritage.

It is available only at Nike Park Fort BGC, Nike Park Glorietta 4, Titan Two Parkade BGC and Titan22.com. The shoe retails for PHP8,895.

For more details, visit www.nikeinc.com