LeBron’s Akron charity scores $224,023 donation from golf tournament

LeBron James’ charitable works in Akron are now $224,023 richer thanks to a recent donation.

The DAP Championship — Cleveland’s Web.com Tour Finals event that showcases future PGA talent — donated $224,023 to the LeBron James Family Foundation raised at its Labor Day tournament held at Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood.

This is not the first time the foundation has benefited from the annual tournament, with some $447,000 donated over the last two years.

There is a local connection to the Maryland-based DAP sponsor that manufactures caulk and other related products. Its parent company is the Medina County-based RPM International.

“After partnering with the LeBron James Family Foundation in anticipation of the DAP Championship, I was humbled by the foundation’s mission and goals,” said Ron Rice, president and chief operating officer of RPM, in a statement. “We are honored to support the foundation and the Fall 2018 opening of the I Promise School for the public school students in Akron.”

The foundation helps select school kids and their families in James’ hometown of Akron through initiatives and programs to keep the students in school and working toward good grades, with a goal of a high school diploma and free tuition at the University of Akron.

There are more than 1,100 Akron Public School students now enrolled in the I Promise program.

“The support of the DAP Championship and their incredible team has been a game changer for our foundation,” Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said in a statement. “Not only do their contributions help us provide the support our kids desperately need, but their partnership and passion for our mission has created opportunities for our students that we couldn’t offer on our own.”

The tournament will return to Canterbury Golf Club over the Labor Day weekend. Golfers will play for prize money and a chance to earn an invitation to future PGA tournaments.

