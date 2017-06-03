Ledecky sizzles in 1,500m free in Santa Clara

SAN FRANCISCO: World record-holder Katie Ledecky blazed to victory in the women’s 1,500m freestyle at the Santa Clara Pro Swim on Friday in 15min 35.65sec — the fifth-fastest time in history. It’s also the fifth-fastest time ever by Ledecky herself — who now owns the six fastest swims in the event. Ledecky hadn’t raced a 1,500m free — which is not an Olympic event for women — since setting the world record of 15:25.48 at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia. Chile’s Kristel Kobrich was second in 16:12.89.

AFP