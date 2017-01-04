Lee to defend ONE title against Huang

ONE Championship has just announced its return to Bangkok on March 11 with ONE: Warrior Kingdom. Headlining the fight card is ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee who is set to defend her title against rising star Jenny Huang.

Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship said, “Our last event in Bangkok was absolutely epic and we can’t wait to tell our fans that we are going to do it all over again next March. We have an amazing main event planned for you guys as Angela Lee is set to defend her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship against rising star Jenny Huang.”

Lee of Waipahu, Hawaii is one of the promotion’s most promising young prospects regardless of division and weight class. Lee, who is of mixed Canadian and Korean descent, has roots in Singapore and trains at Asia’s premiere mixed martial arts gym, Evolve-MMA. Lee’s beautiful combination of solid striking and grappling skills has proven to be a potent formula for success as she remains unbeaten in her MMA career. In her last bout, Lee captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi.

“I am so excited for my first title defense! I had back-to-back fights leading up to the title fight, and after I won the belt I took some time off. The goal for 2017 is to be an active champion and to stay busy. I’m really looking forward to headlining the card in Bangkok, Thailand,” said Lee.

“I absolutely love the people and their culture. I know that the crowd is gonna go crazy on fight night! Since my last fight, I’ve been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can’t wait to show everyone, come March 11th.

“I’ve been watching Jenny and have seen her last few fights. I think that this is going to be a great fight and it will be exciting for the fans to see how our styles match up.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Huang who hails from Taiwan is unbeaten with a professional MMA record of five wins and no losses. She also owns three impressive submission victories. In her most recent bout, Huang electrified the arena by executing an extremely rare submission technique gogoplata against Filipino fighter April Osenio.