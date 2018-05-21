Lee earns PBA Player of the Week

Paul Lee stood tall in Magnolia’s back-to-back wins over Columbian Dyip and Meralco on the way to capturing the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period of May 14 to 20.

Nicknamed the “Leethal Weapon”, the 29-year-old Magnolia combo guard posted averages of 18.5 points, 7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in the Pambansang Manok’s two-win stretch this past week as they head to the PBA All-Star break in high spirits.

Magnolia, which now totes a 3-1 card overall for solo fourth spot, hammered the hapless Columbian side, 126-101 last Wednesday as the “Angas ng Tondo” finished with 17 points, eight assists and two rebounds, while knocking down three triples.

Lee then, upped the ante of his game by banging in 20 points, built around four three-point shots, issued six assists and added three boards as Magnolia nosed out Meralco, 81-79.

Import Vernon Macklin, who played his farewell game before heading to China, knocked down the game-winning foul shots in the dying seconds for Magnolia.

The sweet-shooting Lee beat Magnolia teammate Mark Barroca, last week’s Player of the Week Vic Manuel of Alaska, TNT guard Ryan Reyes, Rain or Shine’s Chris Tiu and Phoenix gunners Jeff Chan and Matthew Wright for the weekly citation.

Magnolia heads to the annual PBA showcase with three straight wins and will be back for action on June 2 when it faces league-leader Rain or Shine (5-1) at the Araneta Coliseum.