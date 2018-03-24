Lee snatches Class A trophy

Jong Myung Lee finished with 40 stableford points to emerge as Class A champion in the Stableford Tournament held at the Langer course of Riviera Golf Club last March 17 in Silang, Cavite.

Lee was one stroke ahead of his rival Howie Sison who finished with 39 points.

Vince Tiamsic, meanwhile, clinched the Class B title after scoring 40 points followed by Jeffrey Sodusta with 34.

Class C champion Loran Abanilla carded 41 points followed by Glenn Subia with 39.

Carlito Colorado topped Class D with 46 Stableford points followed by Wenifredo Magnaye with 39.

Efren Alvez shot an 81 for 37 points to claim the seniors trophy followed by Mar Rodelas with 88 for 36 points.

Sung Il Lee posted a 45 to beat Ernie Briones’ 42 in the super seniors division.

Jung Hee Kyung won the ladies division crown after beating Bong Hye Jeong via countback in the last six holes, as they posted identical 37s.