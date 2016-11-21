Leftist group launches anti-Marcos protest across Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: As people from all walks of life across the country prepare for a bigger mass action on November 25, leftist organizations in Bicol launched a regionwide anti-Marcos protests on Monday calling the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) “treacherous” and “budol- budol” (scam).

“Budol-budol” is a common type of scam that involves misrepresentation and deceit.

Multi-sectoral groups in the provinces of Albay, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon staged the simultaneous anti-Marcos protests.

“The abrupt burial of Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery is tainted with arrogance, abuse of power and is very insensitive to the feelings of Filipino people specifically the martial law victims. We’re condemning this treacherous act,” according to Vince Casilihan, Bicol regional spokesman for the militant Bayan.

Marcos was buried at the LNMB at 12 noon on November 18 after the Supreme Court on November 8 gave the green light to the family to bury the ousted president after 27 years of lying in state at a crypt in his mausoleum in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

Fred Mansos of KMU Albay said Marcos is not a hero and will never be a hero as he will always be remembered as plunderer, a traitor who killed thousands of people and whose regime caused the involuntary disappearance of numerous people.

The multi-sectoral groups in Bicol are also preparing for the bigger rally in the coming days in protest against the Marcos burial.

Today’s march in Albay started at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital and ended at the provincial capitol with some 30 persons joining the protest.

In Camarines Sur, the protest was held at Plaza Oragon while in Camarines Norte, the anti-Marcos picket took place downtown.

A city-wide protest happened in Sorsogon.

In Masbate province, the protesters not only condemned Marcos’s entombment at the LNMB but also opposed the Bayanihan program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.