Leftist looms large as Mexico presidential race opens

MEXICO CITY: The campaign for Mexico’s July 1 presidential election officially opens on Friday, with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist promising a sharp break with the past, positioned as the man to beat. “AMLO,” as he is widely known, has a double-digit lead at the start of the race to succeed President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose popularity has been flayed by corruption scandals, a seemingly hopeless war on drug cartels and record-shattering crime that has left a trail of bodies in its wake. Two rivals are meanwhile fighting a no-holds-barred battle for second place. Ricardo Anaya of the National Action Party is a youthful ex-lawmaker whose bid to campaign as a fresh face has been blotched by accusations of corruption and strong-arming his way to his party’s nomination. Jose Antonio Meade is a respected former finance minister standing for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Running a distant fourth is independent Margarita Zavala, ex-president Calderon’s wife, who quit the PAN in a bitter dispute with Anaya and is now peeling away a potentially crucial part of his vote. The candidates are planning low-key campaign openings Friday, saving their first big rallies for Sunday— Easter, a date charged with symbolism in this still very Catholic country.

