’Leftists’, ‘yellows’ in govt asked to resign if they can’t support Duterte programs

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has an ally in an advocacy group, which asked “leftists” and “yellows” in his administration to resign if they could not support his programs.

“There should be unity in the government of President Duterte. We urge these people to join the various programs which the President had made clear even before he took his oath of office like the war against drugs, an independent foreign policy, peace process with rebel groups, an end to contractualization, a balanced economy, jobs, and better and faster public services, ” Melvin Mitra, a former university professor and national president of Liga Independencia Filipinas, told The Manila Times.

Mitra was referring to Liza Masa of Gabriela Partylist and now head of the National Anti-Poverty Commission, Terry Ridon of Kabataan Partylist, and street protester Joel Maglunsod, now undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

He is also referring to the so-called “yellows”, namely Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, and Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Chito Gascon.

Yellow is the political color of the Liberal Party of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd. Sereno, Morales and Gascon were Aquino appointees.

“Since you are holding government posts, we are challenging Maza and the rest to resign and go back to the streets of you cannot vocally support the President. Don’t stay in your posts and keep silent, ” said Mitra who confided that he supported Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd in the 2016 presidential elections.

“To the yellows, please respect the mandate of the President. If you are against the programs of President Duterte, you better leave the government, ” he said. JAIME R. PILAPIL