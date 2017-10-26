LEGACY OF LACOSTE

Lacoste L’Homme

A woody spicy scent, L’Homme Lacoste captures the inimitable heritage of René Lacoste, the renowned tennis champion and inventor. Inspired by the founder’s grit and tenacity, L’Homme’s structure reveals the depth and strength of a Lacoste man’s character. Dynamic top notes of mandarin and sweet orange essence are combined with unexpected fruit quince and rhubarb to create a bodied scent that’s full of energy and confidence. Cedar wood with dry amber, musk, vanilla and Akigalawood also anchor this masculine and sensuous fragrance.

Advertisements

Lacoste Fragrances are available in leading department stores nationwide.