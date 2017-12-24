Legarda condemns killing of 8 lumads

Senator Loren Legarda on Saturday urged authorities to investigate the killing of eight members of an indigenous group in South Cotabato allegedly by military forces.

She condemned the incident wherein among those killed were the group’s chieftain, Datu Victor

Danyan, in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato on December 3.

She cited reports that the victims were farmers who were harvesting their produce when the shooting happened.

“I seek justice for the death of these Lumads who were just doing their harvest for the day when they were killed,” Legarda said.

‘This is an atrocious act that must be dealt with using the full force of the law,” she said.

The military officials claimed that it was a legitimate encounter between government troops and Danyan’s group who were allegedly members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

But witnesses said it was “a massacre” and that Danyan was not an NPA member but an active community leader.

There were also reports that the incident involves a dispute on the ancestral land of the lumad.

”The families of the victims and the Lumad community demand justice for the death of their kin and the disruption of peace in the entire community,” Legarda said.

“I call on the government to urgently implement measures that would protect our indigenous peoples and put an end to these unwarranted killings,” she added.