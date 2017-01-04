Legazpi City mayor named regional peace and order head

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi as chairman of the Regional Peace in Order Council (RPOC) in Bicol.

This is the first time that a local chief executive will head the RPOC here as most of the past peace and order councils were headed by governors.

Rosal’s appointment was announced by Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) regional director Eloisa Pastor.

Two months ago, members of the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Bicol reelected Camarines Norte Gov. Edgar Tallado as chairman and Rosal as vice chairman.

But DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno recommended Rosal as chairman of the RPOC in Bicol and the recommendation was approved by the President.

Tallado, former RPOC-Bicol chairman, was meted the penalty of dismissal from government service after the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of grave misconduct and abuse of authority with the aggravating circumstance of recidivism.

Rosal, a political ally of the Liberal Party, expressed gratitude to Duterte for his trust and confidence despite their different political affiliations.

“This is new and seldom that a mayor is appointed as RPOC chairman because the post is given to a governor most of the time. My appointment will last until 2019. So all plans for peace in order in Bicol will be submitted to the President, specifically our war against drugs, criminality and insurgency problems,” he said.