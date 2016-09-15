Legazpi City prepares hero’s welcome for WGM Frayna

LEGAZPI CITY: The City government of Legazpi is preparing a hero’s welcome for Janelle Mae Frayna, the Philippines first chess Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

“We are preparing for hero’s welcome for Janelle Mae and is sharing the joy with our very own Engr. Sonia Frayna, mother of Philippine’s first Woman Grand Master,” Mayor Noel Rosal said.

Frayna is a native of Legazpi City whose mother is an employee of the City Planning and Development Office.

Janelle is a 20-year-old Albayana and senior psychology student candidate for cum laude at Far Eastern University. She narrowly missed the WGM title in the World Juniors in India last month where she finished fifth but amassed the required 6.0 points on four wins, four draws and one loss according to Jayson Gonzales, the women’s team captain of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines contingent.

Rosal said that preparation for a hero’s welcome for Frayna is underway even though there is no fix date for her homecoming in Legazpi.

Similarly, 2nd District of Albay Representative Joey Sarte Salceda passed House Resolution No. 334 in the House of Representative commending Frayna for becoming the country’s first WGM.