Legazpi fire leaves 100 families homeless

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: At least 100 families were left homeless after a fire razed adepressed area of this city before dawn on Thursday.

One of the victims Nanete Dawal, 50, mother of five, said the fire started from the electric post of Albay Power Energy Corp. (APEC) and spread fast because of strong winds.

She said that if not for the dumping area made by Sunwest Construction, there could have been fatalities as the fire gutted houses that are mostly made from light materials.

“We were able to escape the inferno and cheated death through the dumping area made by Sunwest Construction. I brought with me the images of Santo Nino and Saint Jude as we ran away from the fire,” Dawal added.

City police said they received a report at about 1:50 a.m. that Vincent Daguiso of Purok 1, Barangay 28 Victory Village sought assistance from firemen after a fire was seen coming out from the roof of his house situated beside the electricity post.

The Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection, according to Arthur Gomez, spokesman for thr police provincial command, immediately responded to assist the families affected by the fire.

The BFP in Legazpi City led by Fire Chief Insp. Jan Garry Lunas said firemen from the towns of Camalig, Daraga and Santo Domingo also responded, including the fire trucks of Donsol and Sorsogon City to help put out the blaze.

The fire was put out after two hours.