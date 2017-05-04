Legazpi, Sorsogon traders face P41-M tax raps

Tax evasion cases were filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against two traders in the Bicol Region for alleged failure to pay P41.79 million in taxes. Accused were Beethoven de los Santos, proprietor of BDL Santos Construction & Supply in Bitano, Legazpi City, and Antonio Ocampo Jr., operator of Antones Enterprises engaged in iron ore sale. Delos Santos was accused of alleged violation of the Tax Code over the non-payment of P13.094 million in taxes for 2009, while Ocampo was said to have incurred P28.699 million tax liability for 2010. Both businessmen were given notice of their tax liabilities but failed to challenge them, thus making the assessments “final, executory and demandable.” The BIR asked the DoJ to conduct preliminary investigation and file the case in court as evidence warrants.