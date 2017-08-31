LEGENDS OF THE FALL

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta marks its Fall-Winter collection with luxurious pieces defined by sharp silhouettes, strong shoulders, fitted waists and rounded hips. Imbibing the vibrance of the season, the ensembles come in alluring shades of ochre, terracotta and ice blue.

For men, double-faced cashmere jackets and coats are color-blocked and free from any adornment, save for two metal piercings that hold the neck of the cape. Individual pieces add to the silhouette, such as knits with an exaggerated shoulder, double-breasted tailoring to fit the waist, and jodhpurs for a shaped hip. The fabrics are infused with a luxurious feel care of brushed-out goat and shaved shearling, as well as leather that comes in two soft finishes, shiny and matte.

The women, while swathed in layers of luxurious warmth, can undress to a state of “sexy” with metal thread long gowns that gently cling to every graceful curve. Lamé gowns are smocked at the waist, and slinky jacquard dresses are embellished with metal studs. Wedge shoes and chunky heels anchor the looks, completing the modern ensembles.

“It is glamorous, but in a very Bottega Veneta way,” says Creative Director Thomas Maier. “There is an ease to the sophistication, because it is natural. The men’s and women’s (collections) complement each other. They were designed at the same time, and speak the same language.”

Bottega Veneta, exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is located at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza East Wing.