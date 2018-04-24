Legislative reform in the maritime industry

Last of two parts

The country’s maritime legislation is a compendium of dated and current laws. The Public Service Act of 1936, as amended, governs maritime transportation as to the conditions on the grant of authority to operate public service utilities. Through time several laws were passed amplifying the PSA, while others have created several agencies bestowed with maritime functions as well as laws that implement international maritime conventions. Maritime legislation encompasses the implementing rules and regulations issued and adopted including all the technical regulations formulated pursuant to the law.

Thus, the Philippine Merchant Marine Rules and Regulations (PMMRR) and memorandum circulars issued by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) or the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)form part of the compendium of the country’s maritime legislation. Likewise, any and all laws and regulations pertaining to the exercise of the merchant marine profession, regardless of the agency which issued and implement these, shall be considered as the part of the maritime legislation.

It is interesting to assess how the country’s maritime legislation have helped promote the maritime industry considered to be one of the pillars for economic development of this archipelago. This becomes imperative as recent dialogues conducted among the various maritime sectors show that the same policy and regulatory issues and challenges as are intended to be addressed by legislation still remain. It could be that the laws are not responsive to the needs of the industry and/or there is variance in the implementation of such laws. It is also possible that maritime laws are implemented partially i.e., provisions are implemented selectively. We might even discover that for the longest time maritime legislation and bills filed in Congress invariably include switching of functions among agencies.

Formulating implementing rules and regulations of maritime laws is by itself a challenge especially where several agencies are involved in protecting their respective spheres of influence. Turf wars has never been as prevalent in this country than now more so that new agencies and departments are up to be created for functions that are already being discharged by existing agencies. Whatever happened to creating a lean bureaucracy?

Observers will agree that maritime regulations are sometimes based on acceptable terms as among these opposing agencies which consequently dilute the purpose(s) of the law. The watered down regulations lose the very reason for enacting the law and therefore a call to enact more laws even as existing ones have not been fully implemented and their effectiveness properly assessed.

One initiative which is being pursued by the Maritime Industry Authority together with the other maritime agencies is for the bill now pending in Congress on “providing for a Maritime Code for the Full and Effective Implementation of Maritime Instruments to which the Philippines is a State Party” to be given priority attention. At first glance, the bill appears to limit its coverage to international maritime conventions. However, close scrutiny of the bill reveal it practically embraces a range of subjects essential to any maritime nation such as but not limited to safety, security, environment protection, shipping efficiency and trade facilitation, among others. This bill shall serve as a confirmation of the goodwill and cooperation towards achieving a workable institutional arrangement as is manifested by the support these agencies extend to getting the bill enacted into law.

Cooperation among the various agencies such as Marina, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Ports Authority and the other autonomous port authorities, Office of Transport Security and other agencies performing maritime functions such as the PNP Maritime Group, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and its attached agencies is essential to getting the bill breeze through Congress as no strong opposition is expected from any of the aforementioned agencies. Likewise, formulating the implementing regulations and technical rules and procedures should be less contentious as implementation thereof is based on the respective agencies’ core functions. Moreover, the bill proposes to grant pertinent agencies the authority to formulate rules and regulations to implement the technical requirements of the law and rightly so as these assume the exercise of executing the law.

Stakeholders are closely monitoring the developments in regard to this bill, a much anticipated shift in the rule-making and policy and program implementation. There is every reason to push for this bill considering the obsolescence of maritime legislation. Allowing the implementing agencies to introduce amendments in order to update maritime regulations should be supported by all stakeholders.

Having this bill in Congress is encouraging and we hope to see no less a united position of support from the agencies concerned. Recognizing and accepting a unity of purpose among the maritime agencies could just be the start of making this archipelago a quality maritime nation.