Lehnert settles for runner-up honors in Thailand ITF

Second seed Filipino-German Katharina Lehnert lost to Chinese Li Yixuan in the final of the USD10,000 International Tennis Federation (ITF)-Thailand Women’s Pro Circuit at the Hua Hin True Arena on Sunday.

The world’s No. 515 Lehnert, who was born in Brauschweig City in the state of Lower Saxony in Germany, dominated the first set but the unseeded Chinese fought back to win the match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

It was the first title for Li, who lost to Australian Abbie Myers in the final of the ITF-Egypt Circuit two years ago.

The 19-year-old Li received the champion’s purse worth USD1,568 while Lehnert got USD980 as runner-up.

On her way to the final, Li eliminated No. 4 compatriot Zhao Di in the first round, 6-3, 7-6 (4), No. 5 Thai Bunyawi Thamchaiwat in the quarterfinal, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, and No.6 Nudnida Luangnam of Thailand in the semifinal, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Lehnert, who is playing in her 22nd tournament this year, has won four singles titles and three doubles titles since turning professional in 2008. She is a member of the RP Federation Cup team.

PNA