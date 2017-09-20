Leipzig’s Keita banned for three games after high kick

BERLIN: Liverpool-bound Guinea mid­fielder Naby Keita has been banned for three Bundesliga matches after being sent off for RB Leipzig for accidentally kicking an opponent in the face.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who will join Liverpool next season, was sent off when his out-stretched boot caught Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer in the face during Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Keita apologised for the clumsy foul, which split Kramer’s lip, before being sent for an early shower.

Timo Werner gave Leipzig the lead at the Red Bull Arena but Thorgan Hazard converted a penalty to equalise for visitors Gladbach.

It was Keita’s brilliant pass that allowed Jean-Kevin Augustin to slot home and put Leipzig 2-1 up before the break, but Lars Stindl got Borussia’s second equaliser with half an hour to go.

Keita, who was sent off six minutes from the end, will now miss Leipzig’s forthcoming league games against Augsburg on Tuesday, Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and Cologne on October 1.

