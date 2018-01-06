Leishman, Harman grab 1-shot lead

LOS ANGELES: Marc Leishman and Brian Harman both birdied the 18th on Friday to grab a one-shot second-round lead over world No.1 Dustin Johnson in the PGA Tour Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Australia’s Leishman, who held a one-stroke overnight lead, had four birdies without a bogey in his four-under 69 on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

He was joined on 10-under par 136 by America’s Harman, who had seven birdies in a five-under par 68.

The leading duo pulled out of a tie with Johnson, who shook off back-to-back bogeys at the third and fourth holes to card seven birdies in a five-under 68 that left him on 137.

“I got off to a rough start, bogeyed three and four from the middle of the fairway,” Johnson said. “I was hitting some good shots, just didn’t score very well.”

Birdies at six, eight and nine “got me back in the rhythm, and i played a really solid back nine,” he added.

On another breezy day, Leishman notched the only bogey-free round of the day.

He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-three second and drained an eight-footer at the par-three eighth. He rolled in another eight-footer for a birdie at the par-four 14th, and at the par-five 18th he missed a 31-footer for eagle by inches and came up with the birdie.

“It was tough,” Leishman said of the windy conditions. “(I’m) really happy with four birdies, no bogeys.

“I feel like when I’m in this position I need to finish it off… but a lot of golf to play.”

Harman’s seven birdies included a chip-in at the 15th — which came after his first chip failed to reach the green, rolling back toward him. He closed his round with a birdie putt from within four feet at the last.

Americans Pat Perez and Chris Stroud fired seven-under par 66s to join Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas (70) on 138.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth also carded a 66, bouncing back from an opening 75 to seize a share of 13th place, five strokes off the lead.

Defending champion Justin Thomas carded a disappointing two-over 75 that left him at even par in the 34-man tournament featuring last season’s tournament winners.

* * *

US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73):

136 – Marc Leishman (AUS) 67-69, Brian Harman 68-68

137 – Dustin Johnson 69-68

138 – Pat Perez 72-66, Chris Stroud 72-66, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 68-70

139 – Jason Dufner 71-68

140 – Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 70-70, Kevin Kisner 70-70, Patrick Cantlay 70-70, Rickie Fowler 69-71, Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 69-71

141 – Jordan Spieth 75-66, Jon Rahm (ESP) 71-70, Billy Horschel 70-71

143 – Russell Henley 74-69, Daniel Berger 73-70

144 – Wesley Bryan 74-70, Kevin Chappell 74-70, Xander Schauffele 72-72, Hudson Swafford 72-72, Patton Kizzire 72-72, Ryan Armour 71-73

145 – Cameron Smith (AUS) 75-70, Brendan Steele 71-74, Kyle Stanley 70-75

146 – Bryson DeChambeau 73-73, Justin Thomas 71-75

148 – Jonas Blixt (SWE) 77-71, Austin Cook 74-74, Grayson Murray 74-74, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 73-75

152 – Brooks Koepka 78-74, D.A. Points 76-76

AFP