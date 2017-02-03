Lemoran remains PFF Women’s League top scorer

University of Santo Tomas (UST) standout Charissa Lemoran emerged as the top scorer of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League going into the mid-season break.

The prolific striker scored 12 goals in five games for the Espana-based Lady Tigresses in the opening round of the tournament.

Lemoran established her dominance early with a hat trick performance in their 7-0 win against Fuego Espana FC at the start of the competition last November 12.

In her second game, Lemoran exploded for five goals in UST’s 8-1 rout of Kaya FC.

In UST’s recent outing, the high-scoring lady booter once again showcased her offensive prowess with a three-goal haul in their 8-1 victory over The Younghusband Football Academy.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University’s Kyra Dimaandal finished second with nine goals while University of the Philippines’ Mary Rose Obra was third with eight.

Dimaandal was a vital cog in the unbeaten run of the Lady Archers with a steady performance highlighted by a four-goal outing in their 6-0 rout of rival Ateneo de Manila University.

Obra registered a pair of hat tricks against Green Archers United FC, 3-1, and Fuego Espana, 3-0.

Outkast FC’s Jennizel Cabalan, DLSU’s Sara Castaneda and high school prodigy and Green Archers United stalwart Alisha del Campo were all tied at the fourth spot with six goals each.

The Lady Archers are currently occupying the top spot of the PFF Women’s League with a 6-0 win-loss record for 18 points.

Local women’s club Outkast followed at second with 13 points off four wins and a draw while collegiate champions Lady Maroons were at No. 3 with four victories and two losses.

The PFF Women’s League will go on its mid-season break this coming weekend to give way for the women’s competition of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Football Tournament, which will commence on February 11.