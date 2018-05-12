Leni, Noynoy slam decision

The Supreme Court (SC) decision granting the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has tainted the integrity of the high court, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said on Friday.

Former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd agreed, claiming the decision was forced and unconstitutional.

He appointed Sereno in 2012.

“Klaro ang Saligang Batas: Ang impeachable officer, sa pamamagitan lang ng impeachment maaalis sa pwesto [The Constitution is clear: An impeachable officer can only be removed through impeachment].”

SC spokesman Theodore Te also disagreed with the decision to remove Sereno. In a Twitter post after reading the decision on Friday, Te said, “I DISSENT!” in a black background.

Robredo, a lawyer, called the grant of quo warranto a clear violation of the Constitution, which provides that impeachable officials like Sereno can only be removed by impeachment, with the House of Representatives having the sole authority to initiate an impeachment complaint and the Senate serving as an impeachment court the sole power to resolve all impeachment cases.

“This decision [granting the quo warranto]is a direct assault against our Constitution. We are alarmed. With the Supreme Court already compromised, where would the public go for a fair fight and even a piece of justice?

Where do we go if the Supreme Court’s integrity has been tainted?” she said to reporters in Filipino.

Senators across party lines slammed the SC decision, saying it has opened a “bottomless pit” and endorsed the “tyranny” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“This decision makes the Solicitor General the most powerful official in the bureaucracy, even more powerful than both the House of Representatives and the Senate insofar as the removal of impeachable officers is concerned,” Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said.

The Constitution is clear that the only remedy for removing erring constitutional officers like the Chief Justice is a conviction in impeachment proceedings, he added.

Drilon and fellow opposition Senators Francis Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes 4th also disagreed with the ruling.

Hontiveros described the decision as “a slap in the face of the Senate.”

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who belongs to the majority bloc, echoed the sentiment of the minority group.

“If the decision is indeed 8-6 as reported, it shows a divided court on a very important constitutional issue. This means the ruling may not be a stable one and may be subject to revision going forward,” he said.

Rep. Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna party-list said, “The [SC] justices who voted to oust [Sereno] have also voted to surrender [the court’s]institutional power to tyranny.”

For ex-Marine captain and now Rep. Gary Alejano of Magsalo party-list, however, the fight is not yet over.

“Surely, there are evil minds, including the President and his cohorts, delighted as we see our institutions crumble. If today is any indication, we are indeed on our way to a regime void of respect for the Constitution and rule of law. But this does not end here. The fight is beyond the Chief Justice. This is a fight for democracy, and all of us have the responsibility to respond to the call,” Alejano said.

Others from the Senate majority bloc — Ralph Recto, Panfilo Lacson, and Joel Villanueva — shared the sentiment of the minority group that Sereno could only be removed through an impeachment trial.

Expectedly, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd supported the decision.

“The Supreme Court is the highest interpreter of the Constitution and the laws. We respect its decision. To do otherwise is to make our personal opinion higher than what we regard as supreme,” Sotto said.

Larry Gadon, the lawyer who filed the impeachment case against Sereno before the House of Representatives, said the ouster of the Chief Justice “places back in good working order” the judicial branch of the government, which Gadon said “was destroyed by the Aquino administration.”

