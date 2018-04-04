Leni on life support

NOW I understand, albeit grudgingly, why Supreme Court Justice Alfredo Caguioa, who is in charge of the vice-presidential protest and recount, required psychological testing for the people conducting the supposedly menial task of going back and counting the votes cast in 2016 again. If your head isn’t screwed on properly, what’s going on at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal is likely to make you lose your mind.

But the legal strategy of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo to remain in office is becoming increasingly clear. And it is based on the recent pronouncements of her lawyer, Romulo Macalintal, that everything about Robredo’s election in 2016 is regular – or, as Macalintal takes great pains to tell us, that things are simply “normal.”

In Macalintal’s opinion, the waterlogged ballots discovered from the town of Bato, Camarines Sur, are the ordinary result of some act of nature, by which he says he means some unidentified typhoon that took place since the documents were stored after the elections are normal. By the same token, the missing audit logs of the 38 out of 40 ballot boxes are also normal, since the protesting party of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. must have overlooked the strange (but not abnormal) occurrence of these logs not being stored together with the ballots themselves.

And if everything that happened was normal, then there is nothing irregular or out of the ordinary. In other words, despite weather damage and missing audit documents (which were somehow still in two of the 40 but not in the 38 other boxes), it should be presumed that everything is fine and dandy.

This is so preposterous that even a lawyer like Macalintal must be laughing himself silly when he isn’t proposing the theory to the media. Even if, like the cat that swallowed the canary, Macalintal cannot seem to suppress a smile when he proposes it.

Marcos’ protest truly seems to have been stymied by Macalintal’s “situation normal, all fouled up” strategy, at least for the moment. For while the best evidence in the case, the ballots, the logs and even the boxes themselves may have been compromised, Marcos seems to have been “zugzwanged” by the second-best proof that he has: the digital images of the same ballots that were earlier obtained as a backup to the actual documents and the logs.

This is because Marcos had already questioned the integrity of the digital images, which he said were smeared and contained unusual markings and shapes, like squares that should not be there. No wonder Macalintal is smiling – he thinks he is so, so smart.

When the abnormal becomes the new normal, it’s fairly easy to lose heart and decide to not proceed with this historic recount at all. And yes, you are free to insert your own jokes about the previous administration, to which Robredo has sworn unquestioned fealty, at this point.

Of course, the strategy of seeking recourse to “abnormal normality” intends, ultimately, to bait Marcos into questioning each and every individual ballot or image, eliciting the appropriate counter-questioning for every such question, which would make the entire process drag on indefinitely. Imagine how long it would take just to compare each ballot to each matching image.

And that’s not even all the ballots cast in some insignificant little Camarines Sur town. The possibilities for delay are enough to blow even your psychologically certified mind.

* * *

But it’s early days in the recount, which will, by its end, I believe, be an adequate test of the resolve and determination of Marcos. I’ve always maintained, after all, that the protest case is just the sort of ordeal by fire that can only be good for Bongbong, if he is really going for the big prize that is the presidency in 2022.

It will be painful and long, but if Marcos survives this test, he will have proven his worthiness for the post held by his late father, instead of just lucking into the job because he had the good fortune of having an electable surname, like, say, Noynoy Aquino. Even if he loses his protest because Robredo simply ran down the clock (and there is no other way that he will, I think), I see nothing but upside for him.

For Robredo, on the other hand, I wonder if this plan to hang on to her post by any underhanded legal legerdemain available will benefit her in the long term – even if she succeeds in staying on until the next presidential elections. I’ve already written about how her own Liberal Party has this early decided that it cannot hitch its wagon to Leni’s star, if it intends to return to power in three years; I think that position by the party (which is right now undergoing a crisis of identity and rebranding) has not significantly changed.

I’m not saying that Robredo will resign, either. The Yellow in her will simply not allow that course of action, and even if the thought must have crossed her mind, I’m sure her funders and enablers will not agree.

All I’m saying is that Robredo’s political career is like a hospital patient suffering from terminal-stage illness. It is on life support, but nobody wants to pull the plug.

Of course, in such cases, some medical experts now advise ensuring the quality of life of the patient, instead of allowing certain death to arrive while the sick person suffers the pain and indignity of being strapped to various contraptions that merely prolong the inevitable. A quiet, dignified death is now a real alternative to being kept alive by impersonal, expensive machinery.

Especially if the patient is already brain-dead.