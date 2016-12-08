Leni will serve ‘until end of her term’ – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday assured Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo that there was no plot to steal the vice presidency from her.

In an interview during the groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Bicol International Airport in Legazpi City, the President said Robredo, who is from Bicol, would keep her post until the last day of her term.

“I will assure Leni and the rest of the Bicol region that you will have her until the very end of her term,” Duterte told reporters.

“There is no such thing as removing of a vice president,” the President added.

Duterte issued the statement when asked about Robredo’s claim that there was a plan to steal her position following her resignation as housing chief.

Robredo claimed her resignation from the Cabinet was due to the Executive branch’s apparent lack of support for housing initiatives and the President’s order that she stop attending Cabinet meetings.