Leni’s net trust rating drops by 13 points

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s net trust rating fell by 13 points to 39 percent from 52 percent in December 2017, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed on Thursday.

The SWS poll said 58 percent of Filipinos had much trust in Robredo, 18 percent had little trust and 23 percent were undecided, for a net trust rating of 39 percent—a figure classified by the SWS as “good.”

Robredo’s 52 percent net trust rating last December was classified as very good.

The vice president suffered drops in her net trust rating nationwide.

Her rating in Metro Manila was reduced to 23 percent, four points lower than her previous score of 27 percent.

The biggest blow for Robredo was in Mindanao, where her net trust rating plunged 18 points to 32 percent from 50 percent in December 2017.

The March 2018 SWS poll was conducted from March 23-27, 2018, using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 years and above nationwide.

The margin of error was plus or minus three percent for national percentages and plus or minus six percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Robredo said her mandate was under attack, but vowed to keep going.

“We are facing a lot of challenges in fulfilling our mandate, including an attempt to steal this office and my mandate given by the people,” she said in a statement, referring to a pending poll protest lodged against her by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.