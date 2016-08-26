Leni’s slam-dunk, LMB and Plaza Miranda

Mike Varela, my Bedan campus contemporary and friend, is gone, at 76. Prayers, please, for one who got along well with everybody.

Tactful

DFA Secretary Jun Yasay does his darndest best to protect tactless Prez Digong from himself. Sabah/Malaysia and Scarborough/China are tough issues, let alone our relations with other countries. Digong should bone up on them and not squander scarce valuable presidential time thrashing Sen. Leila de Lima, a task better suited to Sal Panelo, a Defend-and-Attack-Dog who blocked the probe into Digong’s bank account, described by Sen. Sonny Trillanes to be in humongous amounts. How much time has Digs wasted on that, OK, feisty woman? She looks at human rights issues, but Digong keeps changing the subject.

Aside from Panelo, he has Messrs. Medialdea, Andanar, Abella and Evasco to do the pedestrian job of palengkeros. He should not minimize the presidency. Justice Sec. Vit Aguirre may probe Leila. Vit and I were among those who helped defend Hubert Webb, who had to spend more than 15 years in jail, having been tried and convicted by publicity. Digong has a prosecutor’s background and bias.

The Senate should institutionally resist the invasion by the House, which reportedly will probe Lei. Incredible parliamentary discourtesy, if true. It seems to me Speaker Bebot Alvarez should talk quietly with fellow Mindanaoanon Senate Prez Koko Pimentel and tell him about his mission for Master Digong and look for a solution that would not needlessly strain the relationship of the two chambers. The House, dominated by tutas, should prudently communicate with the Senate about any of the latter’s members. Absent any action, within a reasonable time, we can understand why we need a Circular Firing Squad thrashing itself (and therefore the lawmaking branch, which Mark Twain calls in the US as the only distinct American criminal class). Sen. Leila’s colleagues should support her to prevent heavy institutional damage. The Senate should protect itself and the relevant institutional arrangement.

Digong wants a new organization vice the UN. What if only North Korea, Syria and Somalia apply? He still has to acquire the gravitas of a statesman-diplomat. “Above all, no zeal,” advises Talleyrand. Digong may well be a diamond in the rough but he has to stop telling people publicly what he thinks of them and their ancestors, or their sexual orientation. This is 2016. Human dignity matters. It has always mattered. But, he seems to treat serious matters as jokes. (I recall that when I’d give Prez Cory serious advice, she’d laugh and laugh, but when I’d tell her a joke, she’d implement it.)

Gravitas I do not see in BongBong Marcos, either. People talk of how he lost to Leni Robredo by a slim margin.

That is not how I see it. BB has billions and a well-known name (if controversial), vital in name recall, I am told.

Raissa Robles had a 2012 story on how BB “had a direct hand in trying to withdraw US$213M from a Swiss bank in 1986.” Ill-gotten wealth. BB has the Solid North. He dissembled about his nonexistent degrees from elite British and American universities.

Leni comparatively has nothing but a good non-controversial name. She would take the bus to and from Naga, alone (she has security now). Unassuming, I sensed, when she was my grad law school stude in San Beda in 2013. I read somewhere that she candidly admitted having taken the bar exam twice (like Claro Recto, Hillary Clinton and Gerry Spence). The virtue of candor. No talk of bogus Oxford and Princeton degrees.

No Solid Bicol, either. She had to compete with Chiz Escudero, Gringo Honasan and Sonny Trillanes. (And Alan Peter Cayetano, given the reported Bicol origin of Lani, the one he married; not to ask me here about those he did not, ha?)

BB should have won walking away, with all his advantages. I see his loss as comparative to the San Beda seniors losing to St. Scholastica’s high school team. To lose to a newbie should give the Marcoses pause.

Some may see the veep result as close, for BB. I see it as a soaring win for Leni. A slam-dunk. A la Gabe Norwood’s, over Argentina’s Luis Scola. But, Gabe had help from his teammates; Leni, from the people (including San Beda HS’59). The kind of help that matters.

Staff who misled led Prez Digong to name and shame a judge gone to a better world years ago helps validate that military-police intelligence could be a contradiction in terms. PNP boss-chief “Bato” de la Rosa even challenges men to duels, a violation of Art. 261 of the Revised Penal Code. Law enforcer, lawbreaker.

We continue to name and shame Judas, Hitler and Macoy. A Nazi prison guard, 95, was convicted last June.

No Japanese premier can visit a war shrine without provoke ng rioting in Korea and China. Another Macoy we don’t need. He destroyed the natural evolution of leaders and “salvaged” many youthful leaders like Edgar Jopson in the flower of their youth. He damaged our values of honesty, palabra, delicadeza and meritocracy.

His mother engaged in drug trafficking in Arellano High School and his Lolo was executed by the guerillas. Per Tibo Mijares and many others, he murdered Nalundasan.

I join Rep. Tolits Atienza in clearing Macoy though on the Plaza Miranda bombing on August 21, 1971. But, Tolits did not have to make it sound original. That has been widely known long long ago. Uncle Jovy Salonga orally told me about it in the ‘90s. And in his 2001 book, a Journey of Hope, he narrates same in detail on pages 178-89 and he concluded: “My own view is that, in the absence of a more credible account, the available evidence, based on the testimony of former Central Committee members and Party officials, and the statements of those who participated in that execution of the bombing and the trial of Danny Cordero in Isabela, overwhelmingly point to Jose Ma. Sison as the principal author of the Plaza Miranda tragedy of August 21, 1971.” Can JoMa give us a more credible account?

BTW, we called, and sent someone to, the Batasan to get a copy of Lito’s speech but we were made to meander through the bowels of the bureaucracy.

Erap says “respect the dead.” Of course, we have to respect the memory of Mijares and Boyet Mijares. And of Edgar Jopson, Eman Lacaba, Lorena Barros, and countless other martyrs whose names are inscribed in the Bantayog ng mga Bayani.

Also gone is Hero Baby Dalupan, a coach’s Coach. I only saw him from afar. My earliest recollection was of Dalupan and the PCCBA (Philippine College of Commerce and Business Administration), now UE, and of the NCAA. We were thrilled over the Crispa-Toyota feud in the mid-‘70s when the PBA was the only game in town that mattered. Baby and Leni are two peas in a pod.

Wherever Baby is buried, he will be cherished, as Jesse Robredo is. El sitio nada importa. The place does not matter.

Macoy should be kept where he is cherished, not where he can be spat and pooh-poohed on. And it would cost a humongous sum to prevent such possible desecration in terms of additional sekyus (who’s spending for the announced transfer and the year-round security?). No need though for an epitaph saying HERE A LAWYER LIES STILL or HERE A LAWYER STILL STEALS.

The time has not yet come. The Marcoses still have to acknowledge the gross human rights violations (kleptocracy established by our Supreme Court on July 15, 2003) that occurred in their time, say sorry, and just maybe put up a fund for the treatment and burial of aging ailing victims and scholarships for deserving apos with the talent and integrity of their ancestor. Then, the healing may begin. Meantime, patience, while 75,000 human rights compensation claims are being processed.

Finally, in the various pending Libingan ng Mga Bayani petitions led by Ocampo V. Enriquez, we got the other day a copy of a Supreme Court Resolution dated August 23, 2016, stating in part:

“(c) NOTE the Petition (In Intervention) dated August 18, 2016 filed by Rene A.V. Saguisag, Sr. and REQUIRE the adverse parties to COMMENT thereon not later than August 26, 2016; (d) NOTE the Manifestation dated August 18, 2016 filed by petitioners-intervenors Rene A.V. Saguisag, Sr., Rene A.Q. Saguisag, Jr. and Rene A.C. Saguisag III;”

Sr. is me, 77. Jr. is Rebo, 43. III is Tres, 7. I hope no one is reminded of Holmes’ “Three generations of imbeciles are enough!”