Lenovo aims to be major player in local AI market

CHINESE technology firm Lenovo said it was aiming to be a major player in artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the Philippines and is planning to release its first AI product to the local market before the end of the year.

“I see Lenovo as a major player in the field of artificial intelligence in two to three years’ time,” Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines country general manager, said on the sidelines of an event in Ortigas City on Friday.

He said Lenovo is investing in AI because the company sees it as the “next wave of technology.”

Ngan said Lenovo has started to sell virtual reality (VR) technology and plans to release its first AI product to the local market within this quarter.

“This will be the first of many other AI products that we will be introducing,” he said, without elaborating.

In July this year, Yuanqing Yang, chief executive officer of Lenovo, announced that the company is determined to develop AI devices.

“We believe an intelligent future makes people’s lives better, and that starts with smart devices. Cloud- enabled devices such as PCs, tablets, smartphones, smart speakers, smart TVs and augmented reality/virtual reality bring you content, services and experiences in a new way,” he said in a statement.

Yang said AI easily makes its way up the technology world with its key elements dominating all sides of industries–big data, computer power, and the algorithm.

Lenovo geared its research team with an AI Lab early this year, which has more than 100 researchers who are tasked to study the present elements and future functionalities of AI.