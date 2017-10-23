Lenovo bullish on prospects of reality technology

CHINESE tech firm Lenovo is optimistic it can generate profit with its entry into the reality technology market, a company executive said.

Ivan Cheung, Lenovo executive director and regional manager for Central Asia Pacific, said the company is bullish on the marketability and profitability of Lenovo’s augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products.

“Definitely we will generate a lot of revenue and margin from this initial phase where [we are]testing and getting more people to [learn more about the technologies],” he said in a roundtable discussion late on Friday.

“I think if we can [come up]with something that suits our customers’ needs, and really experience AR and VR… something that their hearts really want, then it can surely generate some demand,” he added.

Cheung said Lenovo is already seeing “strong demand” from the market particularly in its Star Wars product.

In August, Lenovo officially launched a Star Wars product that features an AR-powered smartphone which lets users experience the film series.

Cheung however believes it would still take up to two years for AR and VR technologies to fully penetrate the market.

“I think for AR and VR demand to really boom in a more sizeable [way], they still need one to two years. So next year is kind of a learning phase, but we [will]make sure our company is in the game,” he said.

“We need to collect more customer feedback, so next year or the year after would be the right time. Because right now, [we need to study]to be more customer centric. We study how these technologies can be user-friendly and suitable for customer needs,” he said.

“We need to partner very closely with those AR and VR leaders, like Microsoft and Google. Partnership with industry leaders is [important for us]… We are not limiting ourselves to one or two partners,” he said.

Lenovo, in partnership with Google, is set to release in the market its Daydream all-in-one VR headsets before the year ends, Cheung said.