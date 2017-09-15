Lenovo launches solutions for BPO sector

CHINESE tech firm Lenovo launched on Thursday its new data center solutions with an eye on the fast-growing business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in the country.

Abraham Lim, Data Center Group country manager at Lenovo Philippines, said Lenovo is venturing into the local BPO sector after having established its name in the telecommunication, banking and health sectors.

“We have been slowly but surely putting our footprint in these industries, specifically banking, telcos and health. In the past we have made significant progress in establishing our presence in those industries,” Lim said during the media launch for Lenovo’s ThinkSystem server portfolio in Makati City.

“BPO is an area that we are looking into because we all know it is really growing, especially here in the Philippines,” he added.

He said the launch of their new data center solutions, which are versatile and engineered to cater to the different needs of companies, would pave the way for Lenovo to further engage in different industries in the Philippines.

Lenovo’s ThinkSystem could help customers ease the complexity in their systems and tackle their challenging workloads, Lim explained.

“Data is growing exponentially, driven by aggressive digital adoption initiatives across all industries. Amidst this digital age, we see massive growth opportunities for the data center market in the Philippines,” Lim said.

He said Lenovo’s end-to-end solutions portfolio aims to empower companies with the right tools to be more agile and competitive and can adapt to changing information technology (IT) needs while reducing complexity and cost.

The latest portfolio has 14 highly configurable servers which streamline IT infrastructure and lead to increased service levels in the data center, helping boost business growth, Lenovo said.