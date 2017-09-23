Lenovo seeks top spot in PH smart devices market

CHINESE tech firm Lenovo aims to take the number one spot in the Philippines’ smart connected devices market, particularly in personal computers (PC) and tablets, with its strengthened brand awareness and wide range of products offered in the segments.

With the company already at the forefront in both the PC and tablet markets, Lenovo is now looking to lead the smart devices era, said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines country general manager.

“We’re very strong in PC, definitely. In the tablet market, we are one of the key players today as we have wide range of products to offer,” he said following Lenovo’s #CitizensofTMRW campaign launch in Ortigas City on Friday.

Ngan said is currently in the number three spot in the local tablet market based on data from research firm International Data Corporation and is now eyeing the top spot in the smart connected devices market, “combining the PC and tablet numbers.”

“We don’t just want to be in the forefront of PCs and desktops, we also want to be at the forefront of smart devices. For Lenovo, we want to look at it as a whole so we really want to venture into the PC smart connected devices era,” Ngan said.

He said Lenovo will continue innovating on its existing laptops, such as its Yoga series.

“Who would have thought that four to five years ago, Lenovo would come up with convertible PC or laptop? It was actually Lenovo who introduced the first convertible device in the world. Yoga through the years has also evolved. We are going to innovate [with]our products and introduce more new technologies,” he said.

Lenovo Philippines launched #CitizensofTMRW to increase its brand awareness and showcase its products through an interactive experience pop-up store at SM Megamall.

The campaign features four interactive zones designed for consumer technology, particularly for business start-ups, education, gaming and entertainment, and creativity.