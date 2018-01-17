Leonard vs Mayweather Jr.: Who’s greater, better?

Toward the end of last year, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Sugar Ray Leonard traded barbs over who among them is the better or greater boxer. It started with Leonard questioning why Mayweather would call himself the greatest when he said a few years ago that Leonard was the greatest he has ever seen. As expected, Mayweather went on to denigrate Leonard, even recalling stoppage the loss of Leonard to Hector Camacho in March 1997.

While the two have remained silent so far, their word war has sparked a debate in social media on who is the greater or better fighter, and what would be the result if they met in a mythical ring at welterweight (147 pounds).

I could make a thesis on who would win if they met in a mythical ring in a 12- or 15-round championship bout, but my prediction would be a subject of heated debate because of many variables. So forget about my predicting on who would win if Mayweather and Leonard met in a mythical championship bout at welterweight.

Instead, I will discuss the eras where the two fought and who is better in the boxing business, legacy wise and money wise.

The reason why I did not want to predict the winner of a mythical Mayweather-Leonard bout is because Leonard fought in an era when championship bouts lasted 15 rounds, and that is three more gruelling rounds that can result in a combatant getting killed. Case in point was the tragic Ray Mancini-Kim Duk-Koo bout where the Korean fought gallantly until he was stopped a few seconds into the 14th round. Kim died later of brain damage, sparking calls to make boxing “safer.”

Also, the standing eight-count, which is administered after a knockdown today, was almost non-existent during the time of Leonard.

The conditioning of boxers today is also different during the eras of Leonard and Mayweather. During Leonard’s time, a boxer’s training did not largely include plyometrics, weight training, and other systems that were used by power athletes. Today, many boxers have builts resembling smaller body builders, which speaks volume about their conditioning programs.

So who actually hit harder—Leonard or Mayweather—would be hard to gauge.

But when it came to the business of boxing, it would be easy to state that Leonard was better at creating a legacy, while Mayweather was better at becoming a box office hit. Let me explain.

Leonard fought future Hall-of-Famers Wilfred Benitez, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran when the first two fighters were undefeated, and when Duran only had one defeat. And this was early in Leonard’s career, which meant the risks were higher because absorbing a crushing defeat in the hands from any of those three fighters could easily derail a boxer’s career, especially if one takes into account that there were only two popular world boxing organizations at the time: the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA). Figthers who held held boxing titles outside the WBC and WBA were considered second-world class champions.

Many boxing historians consider the era of Leonard, Duran, Hearns, Benitez, and Marvin Hagler to be the best in the welterweight and middleweight divisions in the modern boxing era. The same cannot be said of today’s boxing era, although Mayweather also faced tough competition.

Hearns also played a big role in the era, because he was considered (even today) a freakish specimen who stood 6’2” and packed power from both hands. The boxing world has never seen another boxer in the mold of Hearns. In the first Leonard-Hearns fight, Leonard staged a comeback to stop Hearns in the 14th round in September 1981.

In short, Leonard took more risks early in his career compared to Mayweather, and his bouts against Benitez, Duran, and Hearns proved that. Mayweather may have faced his own set of opponents with unblemished or relatively impressive records (with one or two losses), but none of them measured up to Benitez, Duran, and Hearns. Manny Pacquiao may be greater than those three fighters, but Mayweather faced the Filipino after Pacquiao absorbed a knockout loss against Juan Manuel Marquez.

When it comes to the money side of boxing, there is absolutely no debate Mayweather is still the best. Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor getting a megabout with Mayweather and earning $100 million in the process clearly demonstrate the drawing power of the American, who successfully packaged himself as a crowd drawer based on a largely negative fan base, or those who wanted to see him beaten in the ring. Never happened.

The way Mayweather made the public wait for his bout against Pacquiao also speaks volumes about the American’s business acumen, because that resulted in promoters putting a huge amount of money on the table to get the bout going. If Leonard was in Mayweather’s place and was asked to face Pacquiao, Leonard would have not made the fans wait for years.

So forget about who is the greater or better boxer between Mayweather or Leonard. Let’s just give them the respect they deserve, even if they no longer respect each other.