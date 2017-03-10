Leonardo, Pomar retain women’s open doubles crown

Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo and Thea Marie Pomar retained their women’s open doubles title by beating Joella Geva Ramos Devera and Aires Amor Montilla, 21-19, 21-19, in the 10th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship at the Powersmash courts in Makati City.

In the other girls’ doubles finals match, Anthea Marie Gonzales and Mica Ibong blasted the duo of Palma Assumpta Cruz and Alexis Nicole Santos, 21-11, 21-7, for the girls’ 17-under crown while Mikaela Joy De Guzman and Chanelle Lunod beat Andrea Abalos and Dennise Silva, 21-3, 21-14, for the girls’ 19-under trophy.

Anthea Marie Gonzales and Angel Valle defeated Clara Sofia Ignacio and Nina Pantig, 21-4, 21-4, to capture the girls’ 15-under title.

Meanwhile, reigning women’s open champion Sarah Joy Barredo won her second straight women’s open singles title by crushing Airah Mae Nicole Albo, 21-19, 16-21, 21-14, in the finals.

In the other matches, Mikaela Joy De Guzman trounced Anthea Marie Gonzales, 21-16, 21-17, for the girls’ 17-Under title, while Janelle Anne Andres outlasted Aldreen Rae Concepcion, 14-21, 21-17, 21-19, for the girls’ 19-Under title.

Gonzales also beat Viana Meryl Antonio, 14-21, 21-8, 21-11, for the girls’ 15-Under crown while Marielle Alvarez cruised past Ma. Rheylyn Angela Pedron, 21-14, 21-19, for the girls’ 13-Under diadem.

JOSEF T. RAMOS