Lepanto to comply with OP conditions

LEPANTO Consolidated Mining Company vowed to comply with the Office of the President’s (OP) conditions, including the payment of fines, after the latter provisionally lifted the suspension of its mining operations.

In a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, Lepanto said it received on October 13 a copy of the decision of the OP disclosing that the suspension order imposed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on February 14, 2017 was temporarily lifted subject to certain conditions.

This includes the payment of fines amounting to P100,000 payable to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and P28,000 to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

Lepanto was also given a six-month period upon receipt of the decision to implement appropriate mitigating measures as contained in the Environmental Performance Report and Management Plan.

The DENR was directed to conduct a monthly inspection of Lepanto’s compliance with the decision and to submit a monthly report to the OP disclosing the progress of the corrective measures.

“In the event of appellant Lepanto’s failure to comply with the above conditions, the suspension Order dated 08 February 2017 shall be reinstated,” the OP decision read.

“Lepanto will comply with the Decision and there is no risk that the Company’s operations will be suspended in this regard,” Lepanto said.

In February this year, former DENR Secretary Regina Lopez announced the cancellation of dozens of mining operations for multiple violations, including the siltation of coastal waters and destruction of watersheds, among others.