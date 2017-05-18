Maison Louis Vuitton has always been guided by a passion for distant horizons. Today, this vow has given birth to a new savoir-faire: Les parfums Louis Vuitton. The creation of Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud was inspired by months of traveling through five continents. From the airiness of Rose des Vents to the intoxicating Turbulences, the ecstasy of a first night with Dans la Peau to the mindful immersion in nature with Apogée; from the self-revealing Contre Moi to an exploration of the darker side with Matière Noire and the explosion of the senses with Mille Feux…these concoctions capture seven intensely personal adventures. Each of the seven Louis Vuitton perfumes comes in 200ml, 100ml, travel bottle with four cartridges of 7.5ml and a box of seven 10ml miniatures.

Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques in Greenbelt Makati and Solaire