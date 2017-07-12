THE new leadership of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) is confident that its version of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law will be approved by Congress since it has addressed the “objectionable features” of the first draft crafted during the Aquino administration.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd made the comment on Wendnesday when asked about the prospects of the new BBL draft getting the approval of both chambers of Congress.

“I have talked with a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission who is a lawyer and he told me that they addressed all those objectionable features of the first draft,” Pimentel told reporters.

The opt-in provision in the BBL draft submitted during the Aquino government was one of the reasons why it was not approved. It states that barangay, contiguous to the proposed core Bangsamoro territories, can join the Bangsamoro government through a plebiscite.

The BTC is set to submit the BBL draft to President Rodrigo Duterte on July 17. Pimentel said it was highly possible that the chief executive would certify the bill urgent to prompt Congress to expedite its passage.

“The person I talked to who is confident that this time, this version is less constitutionally objectionable. Let’s see because I haven’t seen the draft yet. It will be submitted to the President on the 17th. I want to be there when it is submitted,” Pimentel added. He declined to identify the BTC official he talked to. BERNADETTE TAMAYO