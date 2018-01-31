Lessee in good faith

Dear PAO,

I have been renting a residential house for almost five years now. Our lease contract is about to expire this March. I am planning to relocate soon and will no longer renew the lease contract since my landlady and I had a disagreement recently. During my stay, I constructed a garage over the driveway on the property. I would like to know if I can oblige my landlady to compensate me for the expenses I spent on the garage I built on the property that I am renting.

Sincerely,

Trisha

Dear Trisha,

The rights and obligations of lessors and lessees when the latter introduce, in good faith, improvements to the property of the former are provided in Article 1678 of the New Civil Code (NCC). The article states:

“Article 1678. If the lessee makes, in good faith, useful improvements, which are suitable to the use for which the lease is intended, without altering the form or substance of the property leased, the lessor upon the termination of the lease shall pay the lessee one-half of the value of the improvements at the time. Should the lessor refuse to reimburse said amount, the lessee may remove the improvements, even though the principal thing may suffer damage thereby. He shall not, however, cause any more impairment upon the property leased than is necessary.

With regard to ornamental expenses, the lessee shall not be entitled to any reimbursement, but he may remove the ornamental objects, provided no damage is caused to the principal thing, and the lessor does not choose to retain them by paying their value at the time the lease is extinguished. (n)”

The same provision is expounded in the case of Serafin Cheng vs. Spouses Vittorio and Ma. Helen Donini (G.R. No. 167017, June 22, 2009; ponente, late former Chief Justice Renato Corona), thus:

“Under Article 1678 of the Civil Code, the lessor has the primary right [or the first move]to reimburse the lessee for 50 percent of the value of the improvements at the end of the lease. If the lessor refuses to make the reimbursement, the subsidiary right of the lessee to remove the improvements, even though the principal thing suffers damage, arises. Consequently, on petitioner rests the primary option to pay for one-half of the value of the useful improvements. It is only when petitioner as lessor refuses to make the reimbursement that respondents, as lessees, may remove the improvements. Should petitioner refuse to exercise the option of paying for one-half of the value of the improvements, he cannot be compelled to do so. It then lies on respondents to insist on their subsidiary right to remove the improvements even though the principal thing suffers damage but without causing any more impairment on the property leased than is necessary.

“As regards the ornamental expenses, respondents are not entitled to reimbursement. Article 1678 gives respondents the right to remove the ornaments without damage to the principal thing. But if petitioner appropriates and retains said ornaments, he shall pay for their value upon the termination of the lease.”

Accordingly, you cannot oblige or compel your landlady to compensate or reimburse you for the expenses you spent on the construction of the garage if she refuses to do so. Your right is to remove the improvements you introduced to the property though the principal thing suffers damage but without causing any more impairment on the property leased than is necessary.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

